On Friday, June 23, the public are encouraged to ‘go purple’ raise money for cancer research.
Organised by Relay For Life Isle of Man the day aims to celebrate survivors, encourage participation, raise awareness and funds for cancer research.
Debbie Williamson, event chair for the Relay For Life said: ‘We have been working with lots of our local community contacts for what I hope will be a really special celebration of hope and awareness in the fight against this horrible disease.
‘Cancer Research UK has made some amazing advances meaning cancer patients right here in the island are benefitting from lifesaving research, in kinder and more effective treatments.’
For ideas of how to take part and information, visit: relayiom.co