Proposals have been put forward to provide accommodation at Corrin Hall in the latest application submitted by cathedral trustees.
Cathedral Isle of Man has lodged the latest in a line of planning applications to refurbish and transform elements of St German’s Cathedral and the surrounding buildings.
An application has already been submitted to turn the ground floor of Corrin Hall into a tearoom with kitchen and toilet facilities.
The latest submission is seeking to provide first floor accommodation at Corrin Hall with four study/bedrooms for interns with a common room and kitchen facilities, plus a first-floor extension to provide an administration office for the cathedral.
The revamp would also include open office space for eight desks, a meeting room for up to 10 people and a toilet.
In the design statement, the applicant says: ‘The Cathedral Trust is reviewing the use of the nearby Deanery located on Albany Road.
‘It is primarily the home of the Dean and is intended to act as a family residence as well as a place to hold small informal events such as coffee mornings, prayer meetings etc.
‘Due to the lack of alternative space the Deanery has acted as a temporary administration office for the cathedral, as well as providing study bedrooms for visiting interns who are under the care of the Church.
‘The current Dean has no family and so the use of the house for temporary offices and intern accommodation has been acceptable.
‘However, the Dean is soon to retire, and the Cathedral Trust now needs to review this arrangement so that the Deanery can return to the use it was intended and prepare it for the next incumbent who may wish to use it solely as their home.
‘The new proposal for phase two of Corrin Hall is therefore to relocate the existing administration offices and intern study bedrooms.’
Earlier in September, trustees at the cathedral submitted plans to build a new pedestrian entrance to the site from Derby Road.
The first phase of the project, completed last year at a cost of £2 million, introduced underfloor heating, upgraded kitchen and toilet facilities, and new meeting rooms in the cathedral. Phase two involved the installation of audio-visual equipment to support worship and community events.
Plans for the tearooms at Corrin Hall had been delayed while additional funding was sought while trustees also intend to carry out further improvements to the gardens.
In the future, they also want to provide a resource hub for adult training, alongside a library and conference facilities. There are also plans to provide a welcome centre, school facilities and a music library.
The applicant concludes by saying: ‘When completed, phase one and phase two of Corrin hall will provide a building for community use, with tearooms and a main function room, along with the relocated administration office and intern accommodation.
‘This, together with other approvals for the Cathedral re-ordering and the Cathedral grounds, will create a coherent development and a safe campus environment in the heart of Peel.