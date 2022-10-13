A charity golf day held by a local gaming business has raised £11,000 for Victim Support.
Amber Gaming held their first golf day at Ramsey Golf Club with 72 players taking part from across their clients and industry peers alongside local pro Tom Gandy who played a ‘beat the pro’ game.
The charity provides support victims and witnesses of crime, domestic abuse and fatal traffic collisions.
Drector of the charity Dee Copley said: ‘Eleven thousand pounds is a fantastic amount raised and we would like to thank everyone who entered a team and donated on the day. The charity relies on fundraising and donations to fund a large proportion of the charity’s running cost each year so we really appreciate this generous donation, which will allow us to continue supporting victims and witnesses of crime and domestic abuse on the island.’
Victim Support has seen a rise in those seeking its help in recent years with 269 new referrals in 2021, an 11% increase from the previous year. If you would like to support the charity or speak to a member of the welfare team, you can call 679950 or email [email protected] with your query.
We print cheque presentations for free in our newspapers.
Email a large Jpeg to us with the following details:
•A caption naming everyone in the photo.
•Who raised the money.
•How the money was raised.
•Why the money was raised.
•A contact phone number so a reporter can get back to you quickly if we need to.