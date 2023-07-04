Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man’s annual golf day raised just under £9,000 for the charity.
This is the 13th year the Mike Henthorn Cruse Memorial Golf day event has been held raising £110,000 over this period.
In first place this year was Conister Bank, this is the third year the team have won, in second place was Ramsey Crookall with Capital International taking the third prize.
Mike was a well-known and respected businessman and former vice-chair of Cruse.
The annual event raises funds for the bereavement charity that provided support for about 320 children, young people and adults during 2022.
All services are delivered free with all funds raised being used to deliver the support to those that need it when someone dies.
Chief executive Mary Doyle said: ‘We are very grateful to Celton Manx for its ongoing support of Cruse and to everyone that played and enjoyed a great day of golf. Mike was a terrific supporter of our charity so it is a testimonial to him and his family that everyone continues to play golf in his memory.
‘It was great to see 22 teams playing this year.’
Celton Manx’s chief executive officer, Bill Mummery, added: ‘We know the terrific support that Cruse gives to their clients and are delighted to continue our support knowing that every penny made goes directly to provide their support.’