Government announce 2023 bank holidays
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Tuesday 25th October 2022 1:21 pm
(Isle of Man Newspapers )
The government has released the dates of the public bank holidays for 2023.
The Mayday bank holiday may be cancelled in place of King Charles III, Lord of Mann’s coronation on May 6, which will be a bank holiday to create a long weekend.
The dates are as follows:
- Monday, 2 January (New Year’s Day)(Substitute Day)
- Friday, 7 April (Good Friday)
- Monday, 10 April (Easter Monday)
- Monday, 1 May (Early May Bank Holiday) (may be cancelled for the King’s coronation holiday)
- Monday, 29 May (Spring Bank Holiday)
- Friday, 9 June (T.T. Bank Holiday)
- Wednesday 5 July (Tynwald Day)
- Monday, 28 August (Summer Bank Holiday)
- Monday 25 December (Christmas Day)
- Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day)
