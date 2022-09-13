Government Conference to go ahead next week
The Isle of Man Government has confirmed that the 2022 Government Conference, taking place at the Villa Marina on September 20-21, will be proceeding as planned.
The purpose of the two-day conference is to provide the public with a platform to engage with government and political representatives on the big issues important to the future of the island.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘The Government Conference offers an opportunity for our island residents to discuss the real challenges facing the Isle of Man, and importantly is a chance to help shape our solutions going forward.
‘After careful consideration, we have decided it is important we maintain this commitment to our community. Therefore we will be delivering the event as planned, however I will now open the conference at 10am on the Tuesday, to accommodate additional time for preparation.
‘I appreciate the passing of Her Majesty The Queen has affected many of our residents as we mourn alongside our close neighbours in The United Kingdom, and indeed the rest of the Commonwealth and the world.
‘Our island collectively continues to reflect and pay our respects throughout the period of national mourning, through to Her Majesty’s state funeral on Monday.’
Residents who would like to attend the conference are able to register online at: https://www.gov.im/iomgconference or alternatively are welcome to turn up on the day.
