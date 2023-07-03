A consultation on the Isle of Man's railways began today.
The government says that contributions from the public will help 'inform' the independent review and economic impact assessment conducted by SYSTRA.
It says that understanding who uses the heritage rail network and why, will support the review and final report, which SYSTRA will present by the end of September.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘The heritage rail network holds significant historical and cultural value to the Isle of Man.
'We are committed to ensuring its continued relevance and success. It is important for the consultants to have information from the public on how often they use the heritage railways, where they visit, and also why they feel it is important to them.
‘We encourage all individuals and organisations to participate in the consultation and share their thoughts, as it will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the heritage rail network.’
The public consultation will run for six weeks and conclude on August 13.
The Department of Infrastructure says it 'anticipates receiving diverse perspectives and valuable feedback during this period].The consultation document is available to view on the Government website and may also be downloaded electronically from consult.gov.im.
Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or by post to Central Support & Change Division, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal, Douglas, IM1 2RF.