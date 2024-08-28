Davison’s Ice Cream has received an apology from the government over its handling of a row over the Royal Manx Show stalls.
The popular ice cream producer came under underserved fire after agreeing an exclusivity deal with the show organisers which the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) failed to communicate to Gelatory.
Rory Dorling, of Gelatory IoM, was invited to be an exhibitor in DEFA’s food producers’ marquee at the two-day show at Knockaloe earlier this month.
But just days before the event began, Mr Dorling was informed by DEFA's chief officer that he could not attend after all because of the exclusivity deal.
Despite doing nothing wrong, Davison’s bore the brunt of the criticism and with the owners claiming they even received death threats. But now DEFA has issued an apology to the ice cream company.
In a statement it said: ‘We offer our sincere and wholehearted apologies to Davison’s for the Department’s role in how things played out over the course of the recent Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
‘DEFA was aware of the presence of an exclusivity agreement between the Royal Manx Agricultural Show and Davison’s and that it would not be possible to exhibit or sell ice cream or gelato without prior approval from the organising committee as per the lease agreement.
‘Agreements of this nature are not unusual and ensure guaranteed presence of a producer at an event come rain or shine. We acknowledge and validate the private legal contract established between Davison’s and the Royal Show.’
DEFA says it hopes to continue working with Davison’s in the future.
It continued: ‘The Department is committed to working with Davison’s in a positive way well into the future and we look forward to continuing to see Davison’s as a strong, vibrant and passionate contributor to the Island’s food and drink sector, as well as the wider economy.’
Davison’s responded by saying: ‘Firstly, thank you to DEFA- Isle of Man Food and Drink for the admitting the fault was your own and not ours for the Royal Show fiasco and also thank you for your apology.
‘While it doesn’t change the outcome/ negativity we received from the weekend it at least goes a long way in helping to keep things positive between ourselves and the department going into the future.’
Davison’s also posted a further explanation as to what was behind the exclusivity deal, saying any company had the opportunity to apply for such a deal. It said Gelatory was aware of the deal in place and said DEFA had no right to promise other companies they could attend.
In a Facebook post Davison’s explained the exclusivity deal at the Royal Show is in pace for ten years and ends in 2025.
It added: ‘It isn’t a fault of ours that this Gelato producer wasn’t even in existence when we entered both of these agreements, that’s just unlucky on their part, but they will get the chance to tender for them against ourselves and others if they come up again, which will be down to the committees to decide.’
This is not the first apology DEFA has issued in relation to the Royal Show controversy. It previously apologised to Gelatory for initially offering it a stall and then failing to communicate the position in a timely manner.