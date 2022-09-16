Government fire engines and horse tram to be auctioned off
Subscribe newsletter
The Department of Infrastructure is auctioning off eight fire engines this weekend, via Chrystals auctions.
A privately-owned motorised Douglas horse tram is also being sold.
No price estimates are given for any of the vehicles, among which are three specialist trucks from the airport which are designed to attend to crashes.
In addition to water, these can also spray foam and dry powder.
There are four Steyr Pinzgauer 6x6 wheel fire engines, which are designed for off-road use.
In addition to this there is one standard Volvo fire engine.
Its ladders are not included in the sale.
Last year, the airport fire service procured three new engines, at a total cost of £2.25 million.
Finally, the motorised horse tram is fitted on a Nissan Cabstar chassis and has a Mercedes 1.8 litre petrol engine. The 1896 horse tram is fully restored and motorised for use on public roads and can be driven as an automatic multi-purpose vehicle. However, it notes that it comes with ‘all the original iron works including brass brake levers, axal boxers, rail wheels, in fact everything needed to put the tram back on rails if desired’.
The auction will be held on September 24, from 11am onwards, at the former Park Road School site, viewings from Friday September 23, 10am to 6pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |