Finally, the motorised horse tram is fitted on a Nissan Cabstar chassis and has a Mercedes 1.8 litre petrol engine. The 1896 horse tram is fully restored and motorised for use on public roads and can be driven as an automatic multi-purpose vehicle. However, it notes that it comes with ‘all the original iron works including brass brake levers, axal boxers, rail wheels, in fact everything needed to put the tram back on rails if desired’.