The Minister of the Department of Infrastructure has announced plans to dredge parts of Douglas Harbour after the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's vessel Manxman became stuck in the mud while attempting to dock on Saturday evening.
The incident prompted an immediate review by the ferry firm, with managing director Brian Thomson confirming that an investigation is taking place to assess the circumstances surrounding the mishap.
According to Dr Michelle Haywood, Minister for the Department of Infrastructure, the department is in talks with a contractor in Liverpool for a capital dredge to address the mud build-up in the harbour.
The proposed dredging will involve a larger vessel designed to reduce the mud levels and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Speaking on Manx Radio, Dr Haywood explained that the mud issue, which caused the Manxman to become stuck, had been known since last year.
She attributed the problem to a rare combination of high pressure and exceptionally low tides, which occurred during the weekend.
‘That particular bit of mud where the Manxman got stuck has been known about since last year.
‘It was that unfortunate confluence of high pressure that pushed the tide down further, combined with the low tides typical at this time of year,’ she said.
The Minister added that the situation is being addressed urgently, noting that similar low tide conditions are expected to recur later this month.
‘We are aware that these low tides will return at the end of March, coinciding with the Steam Packet’s schedule.
‘They are aware of the situation, and I can see them adjusting their timetable accordingly.’
Isle of Man Today has approached the DoI and the Steam Packet Company for comment.