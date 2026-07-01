The Isle of Man Code Club was recently invited to a reception at Government House to mark the digital transformation of the historic K6 telephone box within the grounds.
Hosted by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the event celebrated the completion of the project, which has seen the iconic red telephone box repurposed as a digital visitor information point.
Originally gifted to Government House by Manx Telecom in 2023, the restored telephone box now provides visitors with access to information about the history and significance of Government House, with a central feature of the installation being a bespoke audio guide housed within a restored vintage telephone.
The system was designed by Code Club volunteer Adam Drummond, who worked alongside several club members to convert a classic wall-mounted BT telephone into an interactive MP3 playback device using a microcontroller and custom electronics.
Visitors can access the recordings by lifting the handset and dialling a number, allowing them to hear information about Government House and its history. The installation combines traditional telecommunications equipment with modern digital technology while retaining the character of the original telephone.
Mr Drummond commented: ‘This project perfectly captures what Code Club is all about – not just coding, but so much more.
‘It was fantastic building this project while getting our members involved; teaching them about how the code on my screen integrated with the analogue technology in front of them.’
Owen Cutajar, Code Club’s chairman, added: ‘Code Club is delighted to have played a part in bringing new life to such an iconic piece of Manx heritage.
‘This project is a brilliant example of what happens when young people, volunteers and technology come together. We are not just learning to code, we are learning how to solve real problems, preserve history and create something the wider community can enjoy.’