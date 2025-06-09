The Mountain Road from Ramsey to the Bungalow will remain closed until Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle fire at the weekend.

Significant damage was caused to the road surface after a vehicle caught fire on Sunday on the exit of the Gooseneck.

The Department of Infrastructure said its paver team will plane out and resurface both lanes before new line markings are applied.

A spokesperson said: ‘The carriageway will be planed out this morning. Unfortunately, the heavy rain forecast on the hills this afternoon has meant that final surfacing can only go ahead tomorrow morning.’

The section of road will remain closed until the planned closure of the whole Mountain Road between Ramsey and Creg ny Baa at 9.30am tomorrow to allow road furniture to be changed in readiness for the road to revert to two-way traffic.

It is planned that the A18 Mountain Road will reopen to two-way traffic at 4.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday 10 June).