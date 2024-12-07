Gale force winds up to 80mph battered parts of the island overnight as an amber warning kicked-in.
The storm has downed trees, caused damage to properties and left roads impassable in parts.
Late on Saturday morning, the government issued an update on the storm, sending a notice to residents through its own notification system.
It said: ‘The severe gale force north or northwest winds will continue for the rest of the morning and afternoon.
‘While not as frequent as earlier this morning gusts are still likely of 60-70mph and possibly 70-80mph in a few places (most likely in southwest), and these strengths could still lead to further fallen branches/trees, structural damage and flying debris.
‘This evening winds will begin to slowly abate, with a further steady decrease tonight, falling below gale force in most places.‘