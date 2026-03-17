There are currently no alternative plans in place for flood defences on Ramsey quayside following the withdrawal of the West Quay scheme, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has confirmed.
Speaking in Tynwald this week, Mr Crookall said the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) would instead undertake a full review of previously considered options, with a report to be produced assessing cost, environmental impact and the level of protection offered.
‘The department respected the Ramsey Town Commissioners and others’ decision not to proceed with the flood defence scheme,’ he said. ‘There are currently no alternative plans prepared for the flood defences in Ramsey.’
However, he added that the department intends to ‘undertake a full review of the options previously considered for the West Quay’ and provide ‘a clear evidence-based comparison of the available choices’ to support future decision-making.
The update came in response to a question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper, who challenged the lack of a replacement scheme after the original proposals were withdrawn earlier this year.
Mr Hooper said: ‘The position the minister has just outlined is he has withdrawn the scheme… but he doesn’t have any alternatives in place.’
The scheme had been designed to protect hundreds of properties from flooding.
Mr Crookall defended the decision, stating he would not impose a scheme without local support.
‘I would not impose this and spend that money on an area that didn’t want it and the majority of people don’t want it,’ he said. ‘It’s up to the constituents. I am not going to force this on to the community.’
He added that opposition had been expressed by Ramsey Town Commissioners, the Northern Chamber of Trade and others, and said he was willing to consult further with residents on alternative approaches.
In the meantime, temporary flood defences will remain in place.
These include barriers installed on routes between West Quay and Parliament Street, which are intended to reduce the likelihood of flood water reaching the town centre.
However, the minister acknowledged these measures have limitations, with ‘known vulnerabilities’ and a continuing ‘residual flood risk’
During the debate, concerns were also raised about the length of time taken to develop a permanent solution, with Mr Hooper noting that proposals had been under consideration for around a decade.
Mr Crookall said he recognised the need for progress, adding: ‘I actually do feel for the Honourable Member for Ramsey that this needs sorting, and the sooner it’s sorted, the better for him and his constituents.’
Lawrie Hooper called the situation ‘useless, leaderless, directionless’ and fellow Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson urged a revised plan that balances protection with the town’s character.
Meanwhile, commissioner Juan McGuinness welcomed the withdrawal but questioned why similar proposals progressed again despite past concerns, stressing the need for better engagement.
The DoI has said it remains committed to delivering long-term flood protection for Ramsey, with further consultation expected once the review is complete.