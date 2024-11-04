Visit Isle of Man spent £15,000 on a promotional video while wildlife broadcaster Monty Halls has received £20,000 for a 12-month ambassadorial role.
The figures have been revealed following a Freedom of Information request which asked for the total cost for all of Monty Halls’ visits to the Isle of Man for work relating to Visit Isle of Man and how much the latest Visit Isle of Man 'promotional video cost.
The Department for Enterprise (DfE) says the total cost for Monty Halls’ two visits to the Isle of Man has been £2,436.83.
In relation to Mr Halls’ role with Visit Isle of Mand, the DfE said: ‘As a well-known and respected marine biologist and TV broadcaster, Monty is bringing awareness to the important work being undertaken on island in regard to Marine Conservation, UNESCO Biosphere status and raising the awareness of the Isle of Man as a year round destination.
‘Monty was not paid specifically for the Extraordinary Isle video. Rather, as part of a longer-term partnership agreement in an Ambassadorial role for 12 months totalling £20,000.’
The DfE also explained more around funding for the promotional video and has broken down the costs.
The DfE said: ‘The Extraordinary Isle Campaign was curated and produced for Visit Isle of Man by a production company based on the Isle of Man.
‘The total cost for pre and post production and filming was £15,000, with all of the creative story boarding and project management work being undertaken in-house.
‘The result is a two-minute hero campaign video and over 50 separate video segments alongside a portfolio of imagery assets which are being shared across Visit Isle of Man's social network channels and in the future will be re[1]purposed and shared with the industry to use as part of their marketing activity to promote the Island.’
- Extraordinary Isle Campaign: £15,000
- Activity costs for filming: £1,335
- Food and Drink expenses: £300.55.