Government representatives to meet Home Office officials about medical cannabis
Isle of Man Government representatives are to meet UK Home Office officials today, with medicinal cannabis on the agenda.
Over the past four years there have been blocks to legalise medicinal cannabis on the island.
This has been an process following a change in the UK law in 2018 to allow medicinal cannabis under very restricted circumstances.
Medicinal cannabis is cannabis consumed to reduce the symptoms of a medical condition.
This is different to recreational consumption of cannabis for a hit of euphoria.
In a 2019 public consultation, 3,285 individuals responded with 99.2% of respondents in favour of medicinal cannabis being available to Manx patients.
Rob Callister, Minister for Health and Social Care, said: ‘At the heart of the discussion is the concern around a licence to bring cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPM) to the island.’
He added: ‘ We want to avoid issuing an importation and exportation licence for every prescription.’
He explained the complications lie with a 1961 UN convention on narcotics, which has been applied to the governments of the Isle of Man and Channel Islands since 1977.
In 2020 Guernsey legalised medicinal cannabis, and in 2021 Jersey issued its first licences.
Both Guernsey and Jersey’s legal frameworks can be found online.
Mr Callister said: ‘We are keen to start the trial. It is a pilot scheme for 12 months which will assess the local need and demand on the island. We will then look to see if they will need to issue further licences.’
Mr Callister confirmed that government officials would be meeting with the UK Home Office today (Tuesday) to discuss the issue.
Former House of Keys candidate Kieran Hannifin has been campaigning on the legalisation of medicinal cannabis since 2013.
He said: ‘At the time I went to hospital with a stomach ache and had surgery. Following the operation I dropped down to six stone, and ever since I have had crippling pain. It is only when I have cannabis that the pain goes away
He added: ‘They are quoting me £400 to £600 a month for medicinal cannabis. I am happy to pay that, I am not asking for the government to pay for it, I would just like to access the prescription.’
The government is hoping to start the trial as soon as possible, and as such are only working with one supplier.
Mr Callister said: ‘I would like to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the department, we are disappointed that we are not able to launch the scheme on November 1.’
Separately, there are moves to produce medicinal cannabis on an industrial level on the outskirts of Douglas on Cooil Road.
Peel NRE wants to develop a science innovation and research centre (SIRC), sustainable energy park and a medicinal cannabis cultivation facility.
Proposals for the 72-acre site the company have said would create around 250 jobs across a range of skills from botany and technology to security and exports.
The scheme is still subject to planning approval.
