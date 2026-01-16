A thug has narrowly avoided prison after an unprovoked early morning attack which left the victim with a fractured eye socket and several chipped teeth.
Maxwell Timothy Dawson punched his victim 10 times through the window of the victim’s vehicle.
Dawson, 34, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing after previously admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Dawson, of Main Road, Crosby, knew the victim previously, but they had just bumped into each other at Hills Meadow, outside a builders merchants, on July 18 by chance, at around 8am.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the two men had initially spoken but the exchange suddenly became heated. Dawson then reached into the man’s vehicle and repeatedly hit him in the face.
The victim was said to have suffered three chipped teeth, and bruising to his lip and eye socket. The eye injury was later diagnosed as a left zygomatic arch fracture.
Dawson submitted a basis of plea, which was accepted by the prosecution, in which he states that while he threw 10 punches only three connected with the victim’s face.
Mrs Carroon read out a victim impact statement in which the victim said he has been off work a lot, initially for two weeks and then further time off due to pain and medical appointments.
He said: ‘After the incident I have been unable to drive due to the medication I am on which has also affected my ability to work.
‘This has also had a massive impact on my mental health. I am anxious around people and I have suffered panic attacks.’
Deemster Graeme Cook told Dawson: ‘This was a completely unprovoked attack and the victim had no chance to defend himself.’
But, due to having no previous convictions for violence, Deemster Cook was prepared to suspend the sentence.
He handed Dawson an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years with supervision. He was also handed a five-year restraining order and ordered to pay the victim £1,000 compensation.