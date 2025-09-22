The Isle of Man Government has published its Child First policy, which it says will put the rights and needs of young people at the centre of decision-making.
The policy, due to be received by Tynwald in October, sets out a cross-government framework based on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Ministers claim it will ensure every decision gives priority to children’s best interests, with a focus on supporting families, improving services and involving young people in shaping policies.
According to the Cabinet Office, children played a direct role in shaping the plan. Officials say scores of young people took part in focus groups, while others contributed through schools and written submissions. The government says those who responded wanted more opportunities to play and grow, greater support for families, better services, and to be more involved in decisions that affect their lives.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK said: ‘Every child deserves to grow up safe, supported and heard. This policy is our commitment to doing just that. It reflects the voices of children across our Island, places their hopes and concerns at the centre of decision making across Government departments, and will help to ensure we build a society that listens, and acts in their best interests.’
The government highlights several examples of the policy already being put into practice. It says menus for primary schools have been improved to provide healthier meals, following consultation with parents, pupils and dietitians. It claims that mental health provision for young people has also improved, pointing to the Talk service, launched in May, which it says has halved waiting lists for support from more than 1,100 in July 2024 to under 600 this summer.
Officials also point to new initiatives to support children moving from Year 6 to secondary school. These include school visits, open evenings and subject taster sessions which, they argue, help reduce anxiety and ensure learning continues uninterrupted.
The policy is also linked to efforts to maintain family connections when a parent is in prison. The government says schemes such as secure video calls, extended visits and bedtime stories recorded by parents in custody are helping children cope with separation.
In health, it claims the Smile of Mann supervised toothbrushing programme is reducing the number of children who develop tooth decay and need dental extractions under general anaesthetic.
Other initiatives highlighted include inclusive holiday sports schemes run by Manx Sport & Recreation, youth projects delivered by the Island’s Youth Service, and reforms to the youth justice system aimed at making interventions fairer and more suitable for children.
The government says training on children’s rights is already being delivered to ministers, departmental members and public service staff to embed the new approach. A child-friendly version of the policy has been published alongside the official document.
Mr Ashford said: ‘The Child First policy reflects a long-term commitment. By listening to children and acting on their concerns we can ensure that our policies and services support them to thrive.’