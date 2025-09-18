Businesses are invited to attend a event to highlight the benefits and opportunities of employing ex-military personnel in the workplace.
The ‘Ex-Military Talent in the Workplace Business Leader Forum’ is hosted by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, with support from Manx government agency Locate Isle of Man.
It will take place on Monday, September 29 between 8.30am and 11am at the Comis Hotel in Santon.
The event will highlight the wide range of transferable skills and qualifications veterans offer, and how they can help address skills shortages across all sectors, from entry-level positions to senior roles.
From leadership, teamwork and project planning to technical expertise, problem-solving under pressure and a strong commitment to safety and compliance, ex-service personnel bring proven experience, adaptability, discipline and integrity, directly benefitting modern workplaces.
Attendees will also hear how organisations can engage with the Armed Forces Covenant, including practical steps to sign up and the benefits of becoming a signatory.
In addition, the event will highlight employability support available to employers, including access to career transition partnership’s career board and upcoming career events designed to connect businesses with ex-service talent.
Jan Cox, defence relationship manager, UK Ministry of Defence states: ‘We are delighted to partner with Locate Isle of Man to host an informative event for local organisations, aimed at raising awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant and the breadth of skills, experience and qualifications that ex-armed forces personnel can bring to the Isle of Man’s workforce.
‘We are honoured to announce Lieutenant Commander Tom Pinfold, Royal Navy, as our keynote speaker, alongside several esteemed local speakers who will share their real-life experiences of transitioning from military service to civilian life in the island and showcase the Covenant in action.’
Organisations, business leaders and recruitment managers are encouraged to register for free for the event, with more information including a full agenda and tickets available online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ex-military-talent-in-the-workplace-tickets-1630941773749?aff=oddtdtcreator