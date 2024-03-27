Government is advertising for a new £100,000-a-year role of head of Artificial Intelligence.
The successful applicant will join the Digital Isle of Man team within the Department for Enterprise with a remit of developing and implementing the island’s AI strategy, and establishing the Isle of Man as a centre of international excellence for AI.
That strategy aims to leverage AI to achieve the 10% increase in the island’s GDP by 2030 - a rather ambitious £530m.
The post, which commands a salary of £100,000 and will be based at St George’s Court in Douglas, has a limited term appointment of three years.
‘You will take a lead role to develop AI policy and strategy to fulfil the Agency’s purpose and objectives based on a deep understanding of AI and its risks and opportunities, while considering the ethical considerations, reflecting a commitment to responsible practices,’ the job advert states.
In words that could have been written by ChatGPT, it adds: ‘You will be required to challenge and perform in-depth analysis to identify options/solutions to resolve problems and surface opportunities which may exist beyond the current initiatives within Digital Isle of Man and may involve collaboration across wider government.
‘This will require significant business analyst and strategic relationship management skillset.’
The successful applicant must have a proven track record of ‘delivering AI-based solutions’ and have ‘visionary approach to identify how AI can enhance customer experiences, streamline operations or generate new revenue streams.’
Digital Isle of Man says it wants to achieve a 7.5% increase in GDP - that’s £397m - through AI productivity by 2030 and generate a further 2.5% in new GDP, £133m, from AI products and services by the same year, adding up to £530m in total.
It says it wants to build ‘meaningful’ relationships with the world’s AI hubs, and establish AI drop-in clinics across the island.
Closing date for applications is midnight on April 8.