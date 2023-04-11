The Isle of Man Passport Office has said it cannot currently guarantee the standard 20-day delivery of the island's British passports because of unprecedented demand.
A government spokesperson said: 'During this time customers are encouraged to submit passport applications as early as possible as the Express (five working days service) and emergency travel document will take priority.
'The Isle of Man Passport Office would like to reassure customers that strikes by His Majesty's Passport Office staff in the UK do not affect its services, as all applications for Isle of Man variant British passports are processed on island and printed and dispatched by commercial suppliers.
The spokesperson added: 'Check your passport and travel documents before you travel.
'Anyone planning to travel to an EU country (except Ireland), Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino or Vatican City, must meet the Schengen area rules - passport requirements set out by the EU. To do so, people should check their passport is less than 10 years old on the day of entry and valid for at least three months after the planned leave date.