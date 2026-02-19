Rain will clear to leave a mix of brighter spells and scattered showers across the island on Friday, February 19.
According to Ronaldsway forecasters, early rain is expected to move through during the morning, with isolated showers following later in the day. Conditions will remain changeable, with occasional sunny intervals between showers and a fresh feel at times.
Sunrise is at 7.30am and sunset at 5.35pm.
In Douglas, high water is at 12.21am and 12.30pm, with low water at 6.39am and 6.55pm.
Looking ahead, rain is forecast at times on Saturday, with further isolated showers on Sunday. Monday will be fair at first with rain developing later, while Tuesday is expected to bring rain at times.