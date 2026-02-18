The Isle of Man Airport has warned of potential disruption this morning (Wednesday) as strong winds sweep across the island under an amber weather alert.
A spokesperson for the airport at Ronaldsway said adverse weather forecast for today, Wednesday, February 18, could result in travel disruption.
Strong south to south-easterly winds are expected to increase to gale force at times throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Passengers due to travel have been advised that some flights may be subject to delay or cancellation.
Travellers are urged to check the latest flight information at the airport’s official website or contact their airline directly before setting off.
The warning comes as the island faces an amber weather alert for coastal overtopping and large waves.
An amber warning, meaning ‘be prepared’, is in force for four hours from 10am until 2pm today.
Large waves are expected to crash over promenades in Douglas, Ramsey and Laxey.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Strong to gale force east to southeasterly winds will combine with a quite big tide tomorrow (Wednesday) with high tide approximately 11.56am.
‘This results in significant overtopping of waves again at a few locations around the island. Debris will be brought ashore.
‘Like on recent occasions, Douglas promenade will be particularly susceptible, but also Laxey and Ramsey proms and one or two other locations, such as the western parts of Castletown prom and Shore Road.’
Earlier this month, a spell of strong winds combined with high tides led to waves damaging the wall of the sunken gardens on Loch Promenade in Douglas, while windows at the Sea Terminal car park barrier were blown out.
Sailings have also been affected.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company cancelled Tuesday evening’s 7.15pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the 1.45am return from Heysham due to adverse weather.
This morning’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham departed shortly after 7am, while the return journey scheduled to leave Heysham at 1.30pm is currently expected to sail.
Elsewhere, the Eastern Civic Amenity Site is closed due to the high winds ‘in regard to the safety of the general public’.
The Southern Civic Amenity Site is also shut this morning.
An update on the site reopening is expected to be issued later today.