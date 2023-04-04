The government is working on better ways to advertise vet vacancies in the island.
Clare Barber, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, was asked in the House of Keys this morning what action is being taken to address vacancies and what immigration barriers she is aware of.
She said there are vacancies in the UK and Isle of Man, which are a result of workforce shortage.
Mrs Barber explained that the issue has been exacerbated by recent events, including Covid-19, employment of EU vets with Brexit and an increase in pet owners during the pandemic.
Vets require a work permit to work in the island and if they're from outside the UK, they need a visa.
The island's chief veterinary officer has been in talks with the UK chief veterinary officer, which has found other crown dependencies have similar concerns and issues.
The minister said the UK Government has introduced measures to mitigate shortages, including opening up new course places and schools to increase supply.
She added that there is 'no single silver bullet solution' to solve these issues.
The department has engaged with Visit Isle of Man and DfE to work on how the island is advertising these vacancies.