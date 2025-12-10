Following a three-hour debate, members instead supported an amendment from Environment Minister Clare Barber that next year’s general election was an opportunity to democratically consider all matters including the policy on achieving net zero emissions.
Middle MHK Stu Peters, who tabled the original motion, described the amendment as a ‘cop out from government’.
He insisted this was not about the ‘pros and cons’ of the net zero but how much support the policy had among the public.
Mr Peters said it had taken five minutes to deliver his motion but three hours to debate, which he suggested was an indication of how important the issue is.
His motion called for Tynwald to resolve that a referendum be held as to whether to abandon or to continue with the policy of achieving net zero carbon emissions - with the referendum be held alongside the next general election, which takes place on September 24 next year.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said he found the debate ‘all quite bizarre’, highlighted by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper quoting the Pope.
He said he had been ‘disturbed’ by some of the language that had been used, with views ‘dismissed in a high-handed manner’.
Mr Glover said the many people in his constituency had not had a vote on the Cair Vie windfarm project.
Ann Corlett (Douglas Central) said she would support Ms Barber’s amendment and admitted: ‘I don’t have a clear steer on what constituents’ views are on the net zero policy.’
The amendment was supported by 13 votes to nine in the House of Keys and by five votes to zero in the Legislative Council.
And the motion as amended was carried by 16 votes to six in the Keys and unanimously in LegCo.