Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.
He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, MHK.
The King will host a reception at Buckingham Palace on the evening of Friday, May 5, to welcome all overseas representatives travelling to London to attend the Coronation.
Sir John will return to the island on Sunday, May 7, to attend a special coronation service with Lady Lorimer at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel.
On Monday, they will celebrate the coronation at a number of events taking place around the Island.