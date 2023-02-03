Boston Multi Family Office was honoured to welcome His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer to its Douglas office.
His Excellency had expressed an interest in visiting to learn more about the company following the presentation of the Cherry Godfrey Award for Leader of the Year to Katherine Ellis, Boston’s chief executive officer, at the 2022 Isle of Man Newspapers Awards for Excellence.
To mark the occasion, afternoon tea was served in the boardroom prior to His Excellency touring the office and meeting members of staff.
Mrs Ellis said: ‘It was a pleasure to meet His Excellency and introduce him to our team who enjoyed sharing details about their roles in Boston and interests outside of work, including the various environmental and community initiatives we are involved in.
‘We also enjoyed learning about his role, and hearing about Government House’s new use of social media to keep the public informed of events. We are privileged His Excellency wished to spend some time with us in his undoubtedly very busy schedule.’