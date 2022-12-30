Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has awarded a Governor’s Commendation to Tony Howell for his and service to popular music.
Tony, who is widely known as ‘Flash’, has been a key figure on the island’s music scene for more than 60 years, and has played in numerous groups including The Cheetahs, Black Mass, Whiskey Mac and the Hunters.
A self-taught guitarist, Tony started playing in the Globe public house in Strand Street, Douglas, in 1963.
Over the years, he has been in support acts at the Villa Marina and the Palace Lido, supporting musicians such as Manfred Man, Rolling Stones and Duane Eddy, whilst working full-time in Howell and Robinson, the family firm of sign-writers.
Tony continues to play with The Hunters at The Royal British Legion, The Sidings in Castletown and at local events such as Castletown Carnival.
Government House said: ‘He has unstintingly brought a lot of enjoyment to a great number of people, and his recognition is richly deserved.’