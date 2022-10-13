Govt donates £300k to help people affected by flooding
The funds come from the government’s international development budget
The government has donated £300,000 to support humanitarian work in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The money has come from the international development budget and will go to the Disaster Emergency Committee.
Following the launch of the DEC Pakistan Floods Appeal, the government pledged £150,000 to support the frontline charities providing life-saving aid to the six million affected by the extreme flooding.
An additional £150,000 has also been donated to the DEC Afghanistan Appeal.
This is to further the work of charities helping those facing acute hunger, cold, and lack of medical care as a result of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the government has said.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said: ‘It is important that we, as a government, play our part in supporting countries suffering extreme events that are devastating millions of lives.
‘Donations to the Disaster Emergency Committee are supported by the government’s international development budget and supports worthwhile humanitarian efforts that we should stand by and which contribute towards our international aid and development commitments.’
The provision of funding is in line with the long-standing international development policy agreed by the Council of Ministers.
It is to ensure that the government fulfils its commitment of being internationally responsible.
