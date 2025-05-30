‘As a motorcycle racer, the TT is what you want to do.’
Those are the words of TT newcomer Mitch Rees who is making his debut at this year’s event.
The three-time New Zealand Superbike champion has dominated his national championships in recent years and is now turning his attention to the famous Mountain Course.
Rees is making his TT debut with the Milenco by Padgett’s team and the 32-year-old will ride a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races.
Speaking about how his first TT foray came about, the Kiwi said: 'Last year I came over and surprised Davey [Todd] when he obviously got his first two wins which was pretty neat - he didn't know we were coming.
‘We had 10 days in the island then I got home and downloaded the [TT video] game and got into it, just started practicing and thought: “I'd like to go and do it and have the opportunity, so I need to do my homework now”.
‘I knew Pete [Hickman] was coming out to race in New Zealand for our summer series so I thought I can either take it to him or I can learn and then gauge it for myself. Then Davey ended up coming out as well.
‘We just had a great time and I managed to beat them, so that was even better. By no means does that mean I'm going to even think about being remotely close to them here, that's for sure.
‘Davey was in talks with Padgett’s at the time for his 600 and Supertwin rides, and it basically snowballed from there. He threw my name out there and Clive, by the sounds of it, was quite excited by that prospect so here we are.
‘The aim is just to get used to the course, getting laps under my belt, then maybe target next year - the aim this year is to survive, that's always a good start.’
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.