GP appointments unavailable tomorrow

Tuesday 19th April 2022 10:30 am
Routine GP appointments will not be available from 1pm - 6pm tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, April 20) as GPs will be attending their latest training session regarding the transformation of Primary Care Services.
Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP.
Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.
The education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients in the Isle of Man at a focused session away from their surgeries.
