Grand old music festival welcomes star singer

One of the longest running musical festivals on the island returns after a two year absence this weekend.

The Manx Music Speech and Dance Festival,more affectionately known to all as the Guild, is all set to get under way at the Villa Marina on Saturday, April 23 with a new-look line up and some inventive and exciting new classes mixing in with the more familiar categories and competition.

Just under 200 classes are to be held throughout the week with all genres of music, speech, drama and dance catered for, and will be open for anyone to enter, from school pupils to adults, including the staples of brass bands, instrument solos and duets, choirs, duets and soloist singers, songs from the shows and the highly prestigious Cleveland Medal test.

In particular, the new ‘Anything Goes’ class promises to provide an interesting and fun opening night when competitors will perform their own choice of music or dance from Swedish pop sensations ABBA.

By far the most stand-out development to the 125-year-old festival is the appearance by John Owen-Jones, a stage actor and singer, who rose to fame for his roles in Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, where he remains the youngest actor in West End history to have played Jean Valjean

John will perform a concert of his best-known songs at the Villa Marina on Friday, April 29, following the final of the Guild’s blue riband event, the Cleveland Medal, which he will also adjudicate.

Following on from John’s performance, he will also host a stage actors masterclass at the Studio Theatre, Ballakermeen High School, on Saturday, April 30, from 10am to 12.30pm.

He will work with 10-12 local singers and give them the chance to perform their own favourite songs, after which he will hold a Question and Answer Session with the group about the industry and his experience, along with performing his own songs.

The organisers say it’s a fabulous opportunity to learn from one of the most experienced musical theatre stars of his generation and no questions are off limits with John known for his fairly candid answers.

There are tickets available to come along and watch the masterclass, without actually taking part in the process.

Tickets are £5, available online from thestudiotheatre.im

Jo Orton, marketing director from sponsor Dandara, said: ‘After two years without the Guild due to the Covid pandemic, I have no doubt the 2022 Festival will be extra special and know so many people are excited to again celebrate the finest music, speech and dance in the Isle of Man.

‘We’re looking forward to its return and wish everyone taking part the very best of luck.’