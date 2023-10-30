Prue Leith, known widely for her role in The Great British Bake Off, has called out for MHK's to vote in favour of Dr Alex Allinson's Assisted Dying Bill, which will have its second reading in the House of Keys tomorrow.
Prue has been vocal in her support for assisted dying after watching her brother's long, painful death despite him receiving palliative care.
She also recently did a documentary on the matter with her son, Danny Kruger MP who is against assisted dying.
The channel 4 documentary sees the two, who are on opposing sides of the debate, take a road trip across the USA and Canada where assisted dying is legal.
Alex Allinson's bill, would afford terminally ill, mentally competent adults, the right to, at their request, with specified assistance, end their own life.
Campaigners in support of, as well as against the move have been visiting the Isle of Man, to speak to Tynwald members as well as the public on the matter.
Watch the full video at the top of this story