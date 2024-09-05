The event will see business-sponsored ducks racing down the Laxey River in the Senior Duck Race from 12.30pm, followed by the Junior Duck Race, which is open to all, at 2.30pm.
There will also be food, crafts and a raffle in the form of entertainment for all ages, while a Davison’s ice cream van will also make an appearance.
The inaugural Laxey Bin Race will also form part of the day’s events, with the heats taking place at 1pm followed by the final race at 2pm.
Following their roaring success in the Bin Race during last year’s event, the Kinrades will go straight into the final race.
Tickets to enter a duck are £2, and you can do so at the JJ Ribbons shop in Laxey until 2pm on Saturday at the latest.