The Great Laxey Mine Railways are looking for volunteers to help out during ‘peak preparation time’.
Although the trains have now stopped for winter, volunteers are being sought in the shape of engineers, gardeners, tea-makers, painters, hole-diggers, polishers or ‘anyone who just likes trains’.
A spokesperson from the Great Laxey Mine Railways said: ‘This is a great opportunity to become part of what those involved think is the most fun-filled and diverse volunteer team in the island.
‘Relying entirely on volunteers, many have also gone on to pursue careers in the Isle of Man Steam Railway and the Manx Electric Railway.’
If you wish to register interest, you can do so by visiting the Great Laxey Mine Facebook page.