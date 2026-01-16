The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has confirmed it responded to a road traffic collision near Hillberry on the A18 this morning.
A spokesperson told Isle of Man Today: ‘Our critical care team was activated at 9.52am to reports of a road traffic collision near Hillberry. We had two paramedics and a doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 10.32am.’
In a brief social media post, Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There has been an incident in the area of Hillberry. There is a road closure in place at Little Mill Road, Cronk-ny-Mona and Creg Ny Baa and the road will be closed for some time.’
The force added that further updates will be provided in due course.