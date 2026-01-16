The Isle of Man Government has officially launched an ‘AI Office’ to ‘seize the opportunities’ presented by artificial intelligence.
The National AI Office looks to support the responsible and practical adoption of artificial intelligence across the island, and builds on government agency Digital Isle of Man’s ‘Activate AI’ initiative which was introduced in 2024.
An additional £1 million in funding has also been approved by Treasury and allocated from existing artificial intelligence funding within the Economic Strategy Fund to support the establishment of the new office.
The National AI Office will look to act as a central point for national coordination, policy development and advice related to artificial intelligence. Its remit includes addressing AI-related opportunities and risks, while accelerating adoption across both the public and private sectors.
Led by Digital Isle of Man, the office will bring together existing expertise and functions from across Government and work closely with industry partners.
The initiative is intended to support economic growth, improve public service delivery and efficiency, and increase AI literacy among the island’s population.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan commented: ‘The launch of the National AI Office builds on a period of significant groundwork to agree a clear operating model, purpose and key deliverables, and marks the beginning of the next phase of our journey.
‘There is no doubt that artificial intelligence is already transforming our economy and society. The National AI Office will enable us to respond to that change in collaboration with industry, recognising that public and private sectors must work in lockstep if we are to realise the full benefits of this rapid technological change.
‘That same principle is central to our wider Efficiencies Programme. We are serious about reform, and AI must be part of how we deliver faster, simpler and more cost-effective services for our community.’
The National AI Office has three core objectives: enabling economic growth and competitiveness, driving improvements in public services, and building AI literacy to support inclusive engagement with emerging technologies.
During its first year, the office will focus on six key deliverables. These include developing a delivery-ready National AI Strategy informed by government, industry and community input, and delivering a coordinated AI literacy programme to help individuals and businesses use AI responsibly.
Other priorities include accelerating practical AI adoption across the economy, providing guidance on safe and ethical AI use, supporting AI-enabled improvements in public services aligned with the Government’s Efficiencies Programme, and helping prepare a future-ready workforce through reskilling initiatives and expanded access to AI training.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston commented: ‘The National AI Office is not about creating another organisation within government - it is about bringing together existing functions, resources, skills and expertise into a focused operating model that builds on strong foundations already in place.
‘Digital Isle of Man has already delivered free AI training and AI solutions support to thousands of people through its Activate AI programme, and this is a natural next step — taking a more coordinated, strategic approach that brings together capability across government to harness AI for the benefit of our community, our economy and the way government operates.’