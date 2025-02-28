Mylchreests has confirmed it will shut its sales, servicing and parts operation in the coming weeks.
The move will mark the end of an era for the Douglas-based firm who are preparing to close its doors on April 17 - 64 years after it first opened on Westmoreland Road.
However, the family-run Mylchreests Group has confirmed it will continue its car rental business, situated at the Isle of Man airport site at Ronaldsway, alongside its other property interests and operations.
Group chairman David Mylchreest said: ‘As we edge closer to the beginning of our 65th year serving the Manx public, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of our sales, servicing and parts operation.
‘This is a decision we are making with extreme reluctance and one that is tinged with great sadness given the loyalty of staff and customers on the Island over generations.’
Managing Director, James Mylchreest, added: ‘The retail motor industry has changed hugely over the past decade, during which time we have witnessed the closure or streamlining of a number of smaller independent garages and family-run businesses throughout the Island and the UK.
‘This is a trend that we anticipate will continue for some time and one which makes a small, franchised operation such as ours increasingly challenging. As a result, we have taken a realistic long-term view and plan to readapt accordingly.
‘Naturally our current priority is to support our colleagues in the best way we can and ensure our valued customers receive any assistance they may require.
‘In the meantime, we would like to express our gratitude for the loyal support of our staff, suppliers and customers, and would like to sincerely thank the wider Isle of Man community for their friendship over more than 60 years.
‘It has been a genuine privilege to be such a major part of the island’s motoring heritage for so long.’