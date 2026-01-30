A Douglas man charged with sexual assault by penetration has been remanded in custody.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who asked for an adjournment until February 5.
Mr Kermode said that his client did not currently have a bail address, as the probation accommodation, Tromode House, would not take him due to his complex mental health needs.
The advocate said that the mental health facility, Manannan Court, would not take people who were on court bail, and the defendant’s mother would not take him either.
Mr Kermode said that quotes for a psychiatric report had been submitted to legal aid.