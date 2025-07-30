A total of 15 products created in the Isle of Man have been honoured at the world’s largest food and drink awards.
Each year, producers put forward thousands of products in the hope of winning the coveted Great Taste Awards seal of approval.
The big winners in the Isle of Man are Angelica Belle who is inspired by Sicily and Sardinia to create her own citrus and amaretti cookies at her fishing cottage.
Her vegan and gluten-free almond and orange amaretti and almond and lemon cookies each received two stars while her normal versions of the same cookies received one star each.
Lush Bakes, which produces South African-inspired goodies also received one star each for four products with Elna’s Safari Rusks, Elna’s Buttermilk Rusks, Choc Inferno Fudge and Glashtyn Salted Rum & Raison Fudge all being recognised.
Ballacosnahan Farm in Patrick, which rears only rare breed Manx Loaghtan sheep, built on last year’s success with an incredible three stars for its Manx Loaghtan Chorizo, two stars for its Manx Loaghtan Salami and one star for its Manx Loaghtan Saucission.
Entries are judged by more than 400 food and drink experts annually.
According to organisers, all food and drink products entered into the Great Taste Awards must go through a rigorous judging process with entries passing through teams of judges.
Products deemed to be of a high enough standard by judges will be given a one, two or three-star rating - three being the highest possible rating and one only given to ‘extraordinarily tasty’.
As well as bragging rights, businesses that do receive a Great Taste Award rating are afforded the honour of proudly displaying their star or stars on the packaging of their products and in marketing materials.
In total, seven Isle of Man food and drink producers walked away with a globally recognised star rating for 15 products with 22 stars shared among them.
Below is the full list of Isle of Man products, who produced them and what rating they were given in the 2024 Great Taste Awards:
Three Star
* Ballacosnahan Farm - Manx Loaghtan chorizo
Two Star
* Ballacosnahan Farm - Manx Loaghtan Salami
* Isle of Man Slat Co – Furikake seasoning
* Angelica Belle – Vegan and gluten-free Almond & Lemon Amaretti Cookies
* Angelica Belle - Vegan and gluten-free Almond & Orange Amaretti Cookies
One Star
* Ballacosnahan Farm - Manx Loaghtan Saucission
* Lush Bakes – Elna's Safari Rusks
* Lush Bakes – Elna's Buttermilk Rusks
* Lush Bakes - Choc Inferno Fudge
* Lush Bakes - Glashtyn Salted Rum & Raisin Fudge
* Andreas Meat Company Ltd - 4x 4oz Manx Spicy Burgers
* Angelica Belle – Almond & Lemon Amaretti Cookies
* Angelica Belle - Almond & Orange Amaretti Cookies
* Choccy Piccy - Rum Baba Tipsy Fudge
* Okell's Brewery - Okell's Smoked Porter