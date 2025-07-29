9-TEN Media Group has now submitted an application to transform a premises on Wellington Street as part of the plans.
Before that, it housed the Abode furniture shop.
9-TEN Media carry out all the production work for 3 Wheeling Media, a social media brand dedicated to the sport of sidecar racing.
The Wellington Street building is owned by 3 Wheeling Media boss, American businessman Chris Beauman.
He announced on YouTube last year that he was looking to turn the site’s basement, once the Havana nightclub, into a headquarters for 3 Wheeling and 9-TEN Media with a state-of-the-art media centre along with a merchandise shop and café on the ground floor.
An event auditorium with 112 seats also formed part of the plans.
An application for the scheme was submitted in May 2024 by 9-TEN Media which was given the go ahead by planners.
At the time of his online announcement last year, Mr Beauman admitted the café and shop plan was ‘just an idea’ and now it seems that part of the plans for the site has changed.
An application has now been submitted this week for a TT-themed pub on the ground floor of the premises which will also serve food and would seat around 100-plus customers.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The change of use of the retail unit to provide a new Public House facility will bring a currently disused part of the building back into full use and will provide a vital facility to this popular area.
‘The change of use will consist of a full internal fit out of the vacant unit, with new flooring, wall decorations, lighting, toilet facilities, catering kitchen facilities, bar facilities, and new loose and fixed furniture.
‘The proposed internal layout will include new male and female toilet facilities as well as new accessible toilet facilities.’
The front of the building will also see changes to provide a new entrance to the proposed pub. The Nudaa restaurant and the Carrefour gym are no affected by the proposals.
The planning statement goes on to say: ‘The provision of these proposals in this area will generate additional benefits for the city centre, by maximising the use of and repurposing buildings that are presently redundant and unoccupied.
‘These proposals will additionally increase footfall in city centre which be of additional benefit to the local economy.’
3 Wheeling grew out of the success of its ‘3 Wheeling’ film, produced by Beaumanx Productions and 9-TEN Media, which took a look behind the scenes and chronicled the fortunes of the sidecar crews as they prepared and race at the 2016 Isle of Man TT.
The company is now an official sponsor of the Isle of Man TT title and sidecar media partner and is also involved in the Southern 100 races. It also has a significant social media presence with 1.5m followers.