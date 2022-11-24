The Prime Stock Show, one of the highlights of the farming calendar, was held at Central Marts, at Knockaloe on Monday, November 21, followed up on Thursday by the Carcase Show at Isle of Man Meats.
The events are jointly organised by the Royal Manx Agricultural Society and the Southern District Agricultural Society and feature some of the best of the island’s sheep and beef cattle, in prime condition.
The Prime Stock was attended by the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, Chief Minister Alf Cannan and DEFA Minister Clare Barber.
Royal Manx secretary Carol Kennaugh said that despite the weather, there was a great turnout: ‘As always RMAS and SDAS are indebted to the generous support of our sponsors, to both Central Marts and Isle of Man Meats for hosting the events and to Peter Quayle from Central Marts who was master of ceremonies for the livestock show at the mart.
Thanks too to the judges: Jimmy Critchon for the cattle and sheep on Monday; Penti Christian for the Young Handlers; Henry Watterson for the Young Farmers stock judging, and Adrian Crowe for judging the carcase competition on Thursday.
‘Monday was a very miserable, very wet day and we’d also like to pay tribute to the hauliers who worked long and late hours and to the Young Farmers who turned out in force on both evenings.’
‘And, finally, a massive thank you to all of the exhibitors, without who there simply wouldn’t have been a show.’
PRIME STOCK SHOW RESULTS
CATTLE SECTION
BEST EXHIBIT IN THE CATTLE SECTION (to have been shown haltered)
Champion, Trevor Quirk; Reserve Champion, Trevor Quirk.
BEST AND RESERVE BEST EXHIBITS IN THE CATTLE SECTION (to have been shown unhaltered)
Champion, Trevor Quirk; Reserve Champion, D.G. Watterson
ROSETTE for the BEST AND RESERVE BEST EXHIBITS IN THE CATTLE SECTION (not for killing)
Champion, Tom Cain; Reserve Champion, J.E. Caley
BEST STEER IN THE SHOW (going forward to Carcase Competition)
Champion, J.E. Caley; Reserve Champion, S. Radcliffe
BEST HEIFER IN THE SHOW (going forward to Carcase Competition)
Champion, Trevor Quirk; Reserve Champion, C.A. and S.M. Jones
BEST PAIR OF PRIME CATTLE, MALE OR FEMALE, OWNED AND BRED BY THE EXHIBITOR
Champion, Trevor Quirk; Reserve Champion, J.E. Caley
BEST SUCKLER CALF IN THE SHOW (not for killing)
Champion, Tom Cain; Reserve Champion, Tom Cain
YOUNG HANDLER CLASSES - CATTLE
YHC: 1st, Rebecca Radcliffe. YHJ: 4th, Bob Radcliffe; 3rd, Elena Caley; 1st and Overall YH Champion, Faye Qualtrough; 2nd and Second Reserve YH Champion, Isobel Qualtrough. YHI: 1st, Archie Caley. YHS: 1st, and Reserve YH Champion, Jenny Cain.
YOUNG HANDLER CLASSES - SHEEP
1st and Overall Champion, Caesar Kermode; 2nd Reserve Champion, Amelia Easthope; 2nd Reserve Champion, Elsie Christian
SHEEP SECTION
BEST EXHIBIT IN THE SHEEP SECTION
Champion, Orrisdale Livestock Ltd; Reserve Champion, Farradale Ltd
BEST SHORT WOOL EXHIBIT
Champion, Orrisdale Livestock Ltd
BEST LONG WOOL EXHIBIT
Champion, Farradale Ltd
BEST NATIVE BREEDS SHEEP EXHIBIT
Champion, W.L. Faragher
BEST EXHIBIT IN HORNED HILL SHEEP
Champion, Farradale Ltd
l Next week’s Food & Farming pages will have all the results and pictures from Thursday’s Carcase Show.