Tromode-based Greenlight TV is attending the Broadcast Digital Awards tomorrow after being shortlisted for ‘Best Sports or Live Event Coverage’ in recognition for its live production of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.
It saw the event broadcast live for the very first time via the introduction of the TT’s own digital channel, TT+, with Greenlight Television producing and delivering 11 days of live coverage from around the 37.73-mile course, totalling 42 hours across the fortnight long event.
The Broadcast Digital Awards celebrates the UK’s best digital content, creators and channels of the past year and the winners will be announced at The Broadcast Digital Awards 2023 which takes place tomorrow at The Brewery in London.
Greenlight will be competing against five other live coverage events: ‘Extreme E – Island X – Prix – Sardinia’, ‘MOBO Awards 2022’, ‘Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live’, ‘The Death of Queen Elizabeth II’ and last year’s winners ‘The Hundred’.
Judges are looking for innovation, creative programming and a clear understanding of its target market. The other factors that will be considered include audience appreciation, viewing figures and site hits.
Greenlight director David Beynon said: 'We’re honoured to be shortlisted for this award, especially considering there was a record number of entries this year. It’s a great reflection of all the team’s hard work involved in the production and also a testament to the vision and commitment of the motorsport team at the Department for Enterprise in pursuing the digital first strategy.'