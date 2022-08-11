Grove to display doll houses from a private collection
The Grove Museum will be displaying unique doll houses, selected from a private collection owned by Ramsey’s Doll House Doctor.
The five-day display in Ramsey will include doll houses that range from Victorian townhouses to country cottages.
Originating in early 16th century Northern Europe, doll houses, or cabinet houses, were not originally intended for play, but as a display of education and wealth, according to Manx National Heritage.
Later, they existed for the purpose of teaching a young girl how to run a household, often taught by their mother.
Girls learned the contents of the house, recreated domestic situations, practiced giving orders to cooks and servant dolls, and learned the importance of being the lady of the household.
Doll houses intended for children to play with were introduced in the 19th century, although it wasn’t until the 1930s that they began to be mass-produced for mainstream use by children.
‘Magical Worlds in Miniature’ features this new generation of British dollhouses, handmade as toys by companies such as Lines Brothers Limited under the Tri-ang trademark.
Manx National Heritage said: ‘The wealth of detail and outstanding level of craftsmanship involved in the creation of each miniature home is sure to delight visitors of all ages.’
They will be on display from August 20 to August 24 from 11am to 3pm. Standard admission charges apply.
