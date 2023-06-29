The government says that visitor numbers for TT 2023 have shown growth.
It has released information for this year’s festival, including Homestay numbers, Bus Vannin’s busiest day and relocation enquiries.
While the final figures won’t be released until the completion of the annual TT visitor survey, it is estimating that 43,000 passengers flew to and from the island during the TT period. The figures released do not split that number into incomings and outgoings.
However, the overall traffic through the airport was 19% higher than TT 2022.
There were 34,000 arrivals with the Steam Packet, which was 1% down from last year and there were more than 2,100 cruise passengers as well as 356 private yacht arrivals.
The number of Homestay properties registered for TT 2023 was more than 90, increasing by 5% from last year and more than 3,600 bed spaces were available, a 7% increase on TT 2022.
Bus Vannin recorded a total of 226,000 passengers, up 8% from last year.
Its busiest day was Thursday, June 8, with 20,675 passengers using services on this day.
Throughout the TT period the Locate.im TT website saw more than 1,700 visitors with more than 70 active discussions following on.
A total of 298 new people registered on the Locate Talent Portal, expressing an interest in moving to the island over this period.
The addition of the digital broadcast strategy in January 2022 has seen the TT races’ social and digital platforms grow by 228%, with the ambition to achieve a 450% increase in audience size by 2027.
This TT marked the first year of operating with the new schedule, which is designed to ‘unlock the event’s full potential by taking into account travel capacity, accommodation infrastructure and the changing habits of customers to ensure its long term sustainability and viability’.
The schedules dates for TT 2024 are due to be announced in the coming days and are set to follow this year’s format closely, with the potential of minor adjustments.
Tim Crookall MHK, political member for TT and motorsport and Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘The success of the 2023 TT races was the result of work delivered as part of the TT’s overarching strategy, which has been put in place not just before this event, but developed over a number of years. This comprises not only the new schedule, but also building on the provision of digital infrastructure which was put in place over the 2022 TT races, with the continuation of live coverage, alongside the introduction of new safety measures and additional roadwork preparation.
‘The TT races is making strides in its objectives set out by the digital broadcast strategy, achieving more than 228% growth in global audience since implementation in January 2022, taking the total audience size across digital platforms to 1.35 million.
‘It’s great to see a continued uptake in the number of fans accessing the live broadcast, and is a way to attract new fans from around the world.
‘The live coverage is an achievement in itself given the nature of the course – but alongside this it is filmed, produced and distributed internationally from right here in the Isle of Man thanks to the skill and talent of Manx businesses.
‘The network infrastructure, filming and production of the live broadcast is a testament to the island’s collaborative digital industry, and I would like to thank those involved.
‘But of course, what this event is really about is the riders, and 2023 comprised another record breaking year with multiple lap records, among many other milestones. I would like to congratulate and thank everyone involved on another successful fortnight of racing and entertainment as we continue to showcase this spectacular event.’
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘Once again, the TT races brought out the best of our community, as locals opened up their homes to visitors to enjoy the racing, alongside bringing to the forefront our vibrant hospitality and retail businesses, and welcoming community spirit.
‘The Isle of Man TT races represent an important mark in our calendar, not only from a road-racing perspective, but it is long understood the benefit this event also brings to the local economy.
‘For those two weeks each June, our shores welcome fans from around the world who are here to immerse themselves in this world-renowned event, and all our island has to offer.
‘I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the marshals, medics and all other volunteers and businesses involved. The TT races truly couldn’t be what they are without you, and to all of the fans, whether they be local or visitors, who continue to support their favourite racers and the local economy and businesses over the period.
‘The race organiser has continued to work over the last 12 months on continually improving the standard of safety around the course, investing in additional digital flags, introduction of GPS to all competing and non-competing vehicles on the course as well as increasing the investment in medical provisions.
‘Within the Department for Enterprise, we look forward to continuing to work with the race organiser, ACU Events Ltd, and our partners to ensure the TT races remains a secure, vibrant and sustainable event each year.’