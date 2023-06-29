Tim Crookall MHK, political member for TT and motorsport and Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘The success of the 2023 TT races was the result of work delivered as part of the TT’s overarching strategy, which has been put in place not just before this event, but developed over a number of years. This comprises not only the new schedule, but also building on the provision of digital infrastructure which was put in place over the 2022 TT races, with the continuation of live coverage, alongside the introduction of new safety measures and additional roadwork preparation.