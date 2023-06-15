A stolen Peter Hickman roadside fan banner has been returned after the case went viral on Manx social media and was reported on iomtoday.co.im.
The police and iomtoday.co.im posted CCTV images of the suspects earlier in the week, as they took the banner from the Duke TT village near the Grandstand.
In announcing its return, the police said: ‘Everyone loves a good news story right?
‘It would appear after becoming quite the media sensation, someone’s guilty conscience prevailed and said stolen banner has been returned to its rightful owners in one piece.
‘Three happy chappies indeed.’