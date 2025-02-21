A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Isle of Man, with severe gales expected to hit the island on Sunday (February 23).
The warning, in place from 4am until 3pm, covers the whole island, with the strongest winds likely on higher ground.
According to forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office, a deep low-pressure system currently near Nova Scotia is moving across the Atlantic and will bring southerly gusts of 60-70 mph on Sunday morning.
While winds are expected to ease during the afternoon, conditions will remain blustery throughout the day.
The severe gales could lead to fallen branches or trees, minor structural damage, and travel disruption.
Looking ahead, Monday is likely to be clear with sunny intervals, however strong winds are expected in places until later on.
Tuesday the winds look set to ease.