Guy Martin has been spotted in the Isle of Man.
The former TT star and TV presenter visited the Cafe at the Sound on Monday, the business posting a picture of the 42 year old with two members of staff on its Facebook page yesterday evening.
The Lincolnshire ace hasn’t competed at the TT since 2017, finishing runner-up eight times following his debut in 2004.
In 2009 Martin also competed in the Manx End to End Mountain Bike Challenge, finishing 86th.
Since stepping back from road racing on the Mountain Course, Martin has completed various challenges, usually accompanied by a film crew, and set a series of speed records including ‘fastest speed in a soapbox’ and ‘fastest tractor’.