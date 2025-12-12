A motorist who drove against the one-way system on the Mountain Road during the TT period has been put on probation for 18 months.
On December 4, magistrates also banned him from driving for 18 months, with an order to take an extended test at the end of the ban, and to pay £1,275 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on May 26, in 2024, the Mountain Road was one-way, due to the TT period.
At 4.40am, Williams drove his Skoda Superb through Creg Ny Baa, passing signs and a barrier, which he said had lifted up to let him through.
He continued against the one-way system with two vehicles passing him and flashing their lights at him.
Williams drove as far as Tholt Y Will.
He was spoken to by police and claimed he had not realised the road was one-way.
Mr Kane said that Williams must have known that the road was one-way, and it had been a flagrant disregard of that.
Defence advocate Jim Travers referred to a psychiatric report, saying that it revealed a great deal about the defendant’s struggles over the past decade.
Mr Travers said, although it had been previously mentioned that there’d been ‘near misses’ on Williams’ journey, both witnesses had stated that they’d seen his car coming from a long distance.
The advocate said that Williams had made immediate admissions to police that he was the driver, and had stated that he would be willing to admit to failing to conform to a traffic direction, instead of dangerous driving, but that had been rejected.
Mr Travers said the psychiatric report gave more background, and perhaps explained why the defendant didn’t process what he saw as he approached the Creg Ny Baa.
The advocate said three examinations of the barrier the following day had all shown that it was faulty and had lifted.
He said Williams had driven at between 30 and 40mph, so his speed had not been unusual, and nothing else had been dangerous about his driving, aside from the fact he was moving the wrong way, in very light traffic.
Mr Travers said his client had continued to drive since his first court appearance in May 2024, without incident, and a condition not to drive had only been imposed after conviction.
‘He was going to assist a friend who needed a lift, and trying to do someone a favour.
‘He has not decided to go on some kind of Mad Max mission against the one-way traffic.’
A probation report assessed Williams, who lives at Church Road Marina, Douglas, as a low risk of harm to others, and the likelihood of a similar offence as minimal.
Williams agreed to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.