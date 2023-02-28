Members of Quay Fitness Gym Ramsey have raised more than £1,000 for Rebecca House, the island’s children’s hospice.
The gym goers were challenged to row for 24 hours over the weekend, with 20 members taking part.
Starting from 8am on Saturday, they rowed continuously through the day and night, finishing up on Sunday morning.
So far, their efforts have raised £1,130 for the charity, with donations still open.
Stephen Bush, a member of the gym, said: ‘There were 20 members who are part of a close gym community pulled through to keep the rowing machine going for the 24 hours with plenty of laughs and banter throughout.’
Praising everyone who took part on Facebook, he said: ‘What an amazing 24 hours of rowing from an incredible bunch of gym members at Quay Fitness Gym Ramsey raising money for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice. Can’t thank you all enough.’